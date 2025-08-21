Cowboys 'tone-deaf' handling of Micah Parsons ripped by ex-NFL exec
The Dallas Cowboys' very public mishandling of the Micah Parsons contract situation has generated plenty of buzz around the league, with NFL analysts consistently sounding off on Jerry Jones and the front office.
Parsons requested a trade from the team after contract talks stalled, though the Cowboys have no plans to move him at this time.
This week, former NFL executive Louis Riddick appeared on ESPN's First Take to share his thoughts on the situation, and he did not hold back.
MORE: Is Brian Schottenheimer foreshadowing Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract coming?
Riddick ripped the Cowboys for "tone-deaf" and "ridiculous" approach.
"Their talking like, 'poor us. Why are you picking on us? We're just doing business like everyone else.' No you're not," Riddick said.
MORE: Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
"No other team in the NFL has an owner who now is holding it against the player - the fact that he had a private conversation with him and thought that they had a deal, and were trying to bypass the agent, and now they're going to engage in this petty behavior... because they thought they had a deal with the player - no other owner does that!"
He continued, "That's just ridiculous... When they talk about the salary cap, 'there's only so much money to go around, we can't pay everyone,' understand, you're managing the salary cap. You're the ones choosing to write contracts the way in which you are, the timing which you do, that puts you at a deficit every single time... We're just talking about it - because they're so unique, and so dysfunctional."
There is no denying the Cowboys front office has been dysfunctional and handled the situation poorly.
If Jones would have simply called Parsons' agent David Mulugheta to work out the details of the deal it would be done by now. Instead, Jones is refusing to stray from his stance that Parsons is under contract and there is no urgency.
There is still time for things to change, but the clock is ticking.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc