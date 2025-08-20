Is Brian Schottenheimer foreshadowing Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract coming?
The Dallas Cowboys' entire 2025 offseason has had a dark cloud hovering over it, thanks to Jerry Jones turning the Micah Parsons contract situation into a sideshow.
Jones used the media to push Parsons around, the same way he did with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024. Parsons, however, decided to push back and request a trade.
This resulted in Jones giving the silent treatment, but there have been recent signs that the two sides may be willing to return to the negotiating table. First, Parsons' brother said that he wanted to get back on the field. Now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed confidence that a deal would get worked out.
MORE: Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
Schottenheimer said he felt good that Parsons would be on the field in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, while giving reporters a wink. He added that he doesn't believe that Parsons' missing camp will impact his ability to make plays in that game.
"One thing he has not lost the ability to do is rush the passer and make plays.”
So while the situation felt hopeless a couple of weeks ago, Schottenheimer is suddenly speaking like someone who believes good news is on the way. If so, that could be the exact spark this fan base needs to get excited for the new season.
