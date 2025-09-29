Cowboys' George Pickens flabbergasted to learn NFL games could end in tie
The Dallas Cowboys' highly anticipated primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the NFL season was an exciting back-and-forth game. Unfortunately, it came to an anticlimactic end.
Dallas' defense failed to stop the Green Bay offense on the final drive of overtime which resulted in a 40-40 tie.
The Cowboys had many opportunities in overtime to stop the Packers from tying the game, including a 3rd-and-7 that Green Bay was able to convert. It may not have been the end that the Cowboys were hoping for, but the result was better than a blowout loss.
Dallas showed fight and was able to dig deep, while George Pickens stepped up in the absence of CeeDee Lamb to show why the team traded for him. However, at the end of overtime, Pickens was surprised to learn that a game could end in a tie.
"I've never been a part of a tie in my life. I didn't even know football worked like that," Pickens told Jane Slater of the NFL Network.
"I thought we'd just start another quarter right now and keep going. But a tie? That's a first, yeah."
It's a shame that the Cowboys' defense can't get it together, because a great offensive performance was wasted in what could have been a huge upset win for Dallas.
If there's any silver lining, it's that Pickens proved he can fill in as WR1 with ease until Lamb is ready to return.
