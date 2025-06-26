Cowboy Roundup: Top training camp battles, Linebacker roster bubble
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There is less than one week remaining in June, and then an exciting part of the NFL calendar is right around the corner.
The Cowboys will be flying out to Oxnard, California in a matter of weeks to get training camp underway and begin the final preparations for the 2025 season. We'll also get to see the team in action with the preseason.
In between now and then, we'll get to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but until then we will be scanning the web to keep up with the latest news surrounding America's Team.
While we wait to see what the future holds, let's take a spin around the internet to see what news and headlines are making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Top training camp battles
Two of the Cowboys' training camp battles were named among the NFL's most intriguing ahead of the 2025 season. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
Linebacker roster bubble
The Cowboys' linebacker competition could be one of the most exciting to watch throughout training camp. From Blogging the Boys:
"A few other guys are also sure to be on the roster. Marist Liufau, a third-round pick last year, is looking to build on a solid rookie campaign. Free agent addition Jack Sanborn spent the last three years in Matt Eberflus’ defense with the Bears and is expected to be a field general as it gets installed in Dallas. Veteran Kenneth Murray Jr., traded for last March, is projected for significant snaps as well and wore the green dot in offseason activities."
Cowboys Quick Hits
