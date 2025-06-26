Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Top training camp battles, Linebacker roster bubble

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, June 26.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark awaits a kick during the second quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark awaits a kick during the second quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There is less than one week remaining in June, and then an exciting part of the NFL calendar is right around the corner.

The Cowboys will be flying out to Oxnard, California in a matter of weeks to get training camp underway and begin the final preparations for the 2025 season. We'll also get to see the team in action with the preseason.

MORE: 2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates

In between now and then, we'll get to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but until then we will be scanning the web to keep up with the latest news surrounding America's Team.

While we wait to see what the future holds, let's take a spin around the internet to see what news and headlines are making waves online and on social media. Indulge.

Top training camp battles

Texas running back Jaydon Blue talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Two of the Cowboys' training camp battles were named among the NFL's most intriguing ahead of the 2025 season. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.

Linebacker roster bubble

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (18) and linebacker Brock Mogensen (59) block during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (18) and linebacker Brock Mogensen (59) block during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' linebacker competition could be one of the most exciting to watch throughout training camp. From Blogging the Boys:

"A few other guys are also sure to be on the roster. Marist Liufau, a third-round pick last year, is looking to build on a solid rookie campaign. Free agent addition Jack Sanborn spent the last three years in Matt Eberflus’ defense with the Bears and is expected to be a field general as it gets installed in Dallas. Veteran Kenneth Murray Jr., traded for last March, is projected for significant snaps as well and wore the green dot in offseason activities."

Cowboys Quick Hits

NFC East QBs, Dak Prescott, receive high praise in latest QB rankings... Cowboys' defensive MVP dark horse looking for major redemption in 2025... Cowboys' defensive line has work cut out after latest rankings... Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking... Cowboys' Zack Martin selection one of the greatest picks in past 25 years... New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver duo earns encouraging praise... Dak Prescott hosts annual workout with Dallas Cowboys skill players... Giants owner's comments will make Cowboys fans appreciate NFC East rival.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News