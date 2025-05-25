Cowboys trade rumor continues to get shot down by reputable NFL insiders
Dallas Cowboys Nation was buzzing this weekend after an exciting trade rumor began making the rounds. There were unverified reports that Dallas could be a "potential suitor" for Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.
However, anyone who has followed the team religiously and understands how Jerry Jones works was a little suspicious of the rumors.
As it turns out, the excitement that was caused by the potential of Ramsey to Big D was all for nothing, because several reputable NFL insiders who have closely followed the team for years continue to debunk it.
The latest insider to call BS on a potential Ramsey deal is DallasCowboys.com's Bryan Broaddus.
"Hearing late last night that the Jalen Ramsey news was not accurate according to a couple of folks I got to talk to," Broaddus wrote on X. "Don’t think I was getting steered the wrong way."
Well, why don't you just go ahead and rain on our holiday weekend parade, Mr. Broaddus.
But, it makes sense. While Ramsey is undoubtedly an upgrade over some of the players on the Cowboys roster, the team is trying to get young, and they have two promising young talents in 2024 fifth-round pick Caelen Carson and 2025 third-round pick Shavon Revel.
Revel could potentially be a Day 1 starter, while Carson earned starting reps in 2024 as the Cowboys battled injuries in the secondary.
So, while the rumor was fun while it lasted and there was hope the Cowboys front office could continue being aggressive on the trade market this offseason, it's time to pump the brakes on the Ramsey talk.
