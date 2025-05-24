Cowboys insider pumps brakes on exciting trade rumor for All-Pro CB
The Dallas Cowboys have made several trades to improve the roster throughout the NFL offseason, but none made a bigger splash than the move to land star wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Entering the weekend, the Cowboys were once again named to a big name who could be available, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas was named as a potential suitor for three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but it looks like he may have been jumping the gun.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown echoes Cowboys teammates with 'Coach Schotty' endorsement
Fowler named the Cowboys as a team to watch as the Miami Dolphins engage in trade talks with multiple teams, but team insider Ed Werder doesn't believe that is a move currently on Dallas' radar.
"I do not believe this has even been a topic of discussion within the Cowboys at this time," Werder wrote on X.
Last season in Miami, Ramsey played in all 17 games while recording 60 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions.
MORE: Cowboys 'favorite' emerging in MLB battle was under-the-radar signing
While he has been linked to the Cowboys on several occassions over the past month, it's best for Cowboys Nation to avoid getting their hopes up.
Ramsey would undeniably improve the Cowboys' secondary, which has serious depth concerns, but the team appears to have other plans. Perhaps Dallas believes third-round pick Shavon Revel will be fully recovered in time for the season.
They also added former first-round pick Kaiir Elam in the offseason. It's possible Dallas has other plans in the works before the season or they could be taking the wait and see approach. That means fans will have to do the same.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career
Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst
CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
Cowboys urged to make splash RB signing of former All-Pro by ex-NFL star