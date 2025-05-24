Cowboys star sends not-so-subtle tweet about Brian Schottenheimer
The buzz surrounding the Dallas Cowboys is that Brian Schottenheimer is bringing positive energy and helping rebuild the team culture. Several Cowboys players have come right out and said that Schottenheimer is building a great thing.
Another Cowboys star, defensive back Juanyeh Thomas, is jumping on board and spreading the good vibes.
Thomas took to social media to share a photo from OTAs of him dapping up Schottenheimer with a not-so-subtle message about his head coach.
"Fun again," Thomas wrote.
The message is clear: Brian Schottenheimer is bringing the good energy and players are enjoying themselves in the new environment.
New Cowboys defender Solomon Thomas has said Schottenheimer is bringing "a very college-like atmosphere."
It's great to hear that the players are buying what Coach Schotty is selling early on. Let's hope it pays off with the team's performance on the field.
The Cowboys will kick off the 2025 season against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field in the official NFL regular season opener.
Kickoff is set for 8: 20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock. Let's hope that the buzz so far will be worth the wait.
