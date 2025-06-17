Cowboy Roundup: Transforming the defense, What to watch for
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While we battle through the dog days of the summer, let's take a spin around the web at some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Transforming the defense
From InsideTheStar.com:
"DeMarvion Overshown, once healthy, will come in and take one of the starting linebacker positions. He was a superstar in the making last season before the season-ending injury. Returning contributor Damone Clarke will be a key reserve, and rookie Shemar James has been turning heads in OTAs. Both of these players will provide depth and special teams value."
What to watch for in August
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at what Cowboys fans should keep an eye on for August.
"With the offseason program in the rear view mirror, training camp is the last thing standing in front of the Cowboys before the 2025 season begins. The team will head to Oxnard in mid-July before starting the preseason with three games to ramp up for their NFL opening night matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. It's been speculated that during training camp, the Cowboys will once again face the Los Angeles Rams in a practice setting before their first preseason game against them. If that is in fact the case, it'll mark back to back years of the same format for Dallas to open the preseason."
Cowboys Quick Hits
