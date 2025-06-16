Fellow NFL superstar backs Micah Parsons over Cowboys amid contract disputes
The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have yet to come to a resolution in their ongoing contract discussions, and as a result, it has become one of the most talked about situations in the NFL this offseason.
But now, a fellow NFL Superstar is throwing his support behind Parsons.
During a recent interview with Abby Jones of DLLS Sports, Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett - who is coming off of his own massive contract extension - believes Parsons deserves everything he is asking for in his new deal.
"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Jones. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he's] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."
Garrett, of course, became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL this past March, signing a four-year $160 million deal with 123.5 million guaranteed. That deal will keep in with the Browns through the 2030 season. It also includes a no-trade clause.
Meanwhile, Parsons is expected to land a massive deal of his own that could exceed Garrett's, with some projecting him to earn over $200 million. That would also logically come with similar or greater guarantee numbers to Garrett's recent deal.
So, is Parsons truly deserving of that level of commitment as Garrett suggests? Statistically speaking, its hard to argue against it.
Since 2021, per Stat Muse, Parsons's 52.5 sacks are the fifth-most in the NFL behind Garrett (60), TJ Watt (58.5), Trey Hendrickson (57) and Nick Bosa (53.5). He also has more solo and combine tackles than any of those players, alongside 112 quarterback hits, and 63 tackles for loss in 63 games. Due to that type of impact and production, he has earned four straight Pro Bowl Nods and three NFL All-Pro nods.
Add that to the fact that Parsons is also the youngest of the group, having just wrapped up his fourth season in the league, and it's reasonable to assume that he could just be in the beginning stages of reaching his prime as an NFL defender.
Unfortunately for Parsons, he is part of a franchise that has a history of waiting until the last possible moment to come to a resolution on contract negotiations. So despite what Parsons, Garrett, or anyone else thinks, it could be quite a while before an agreement is reached.
