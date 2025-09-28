Cowboys Country

Cowboys try to break embarrassing streak against the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have felt far too at home at AT&T Stadium in recent years.

Nikki Chavanelle

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rushes the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second half of the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rushes the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second half of the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Stakes are high for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium. The game is in primetime on Sunday Night Football, which means all eyes will be on Dak Prescott as he tries to break what has become an embarrassing streak for Dallas against Green Bay.

For starters, the Cowboys are only 1-10 in their last 11 matchups against the Packers.

Not only that, but the Packers also have the longest road winning streak at AT&T Stadiums at 5-0.

As for Prescott, his numbers against Green Bay are bad as well. The former fourth-rounder has an overall career record of 1-5 against the Packers, including a 0-2 record in playoff games and a 1-3 record in the regular season.

Coming off of a loss against the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys are 6.5-point underdogs against the Packers. The total for the game is set at 46.5 points.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during the game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during the game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Sunday's game also marks the first time Micah Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium following his blockbuster trade to Green Bay. He'll act as a captain for Green Bay for the game.

Similarly, the Cowboys have made DT Kenny Clark a captain of the week in honor of his first game against his former team.

