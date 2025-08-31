Dak Prescott reveals what he told Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers trade
The Dallas Cowboys are putting the Micah Parsons era behind them and turning the page as they prepare for the 2025-26 NFL season opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in just four days.
But, while the Cowboys are doing their best to move forward, there are a few more questions that will be asked before the media lets things go.
On Sunday, the team returned to the practice field, and star quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the blockbuster trade after finishing up the afternoon session.
Prescott admits that he wasn't "surprised" Parsons was traded, but he didn't think it was actually going to happen.
"I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded," Parsons said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, hell, y’all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised."
Since Parsons was traded, there have been reports that Prescott was among those in the locker room who were bothered by Parsons' podcast, but he seems to indicate there was no bad blood between the two. In fact, Prescott says he and Parsons exchanged messages after the deal went through, with a simple parting message between the two.
"I wished him good luck," Parsons said.
Dallas now turns its attention to Thursday, September 4, to kick off the 2025 campaign at Lincoln Financial Field.
