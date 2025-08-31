Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott reveals what he told Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers trade

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott revealed what he said to Micah Parsons following his trade to the Green bay Packers, which was admittedly unexpected.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are putting the Micah Parsons era behind them and turning the page as they prepare for the 2025-26 NFL season opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in just four days.

But, while the Cowboys are doing their best to move forward, there are a few more questions that will be asked before the media lets things go.

On Sunday, the team returned to the practice field, and star quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the blockbuster trade after finishing up the afternoon session.

WATCH: Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize

Prescott admits that he wasn't "surprised" Parsons was traded, but he didn't think it was actually going to happen.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded," Parsons said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, hell, y’all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised."

MORE: Jerry Jones doubles down on 'stopping run' narrative for Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade

Since Parsons was traded, there have been reports that Prescott was among those in the locker room who were bothered by Parsons' podcast, but he seems to indicate there was no bad blood between the two. In fact, Prescott says he and Parsons exchanged messages after the deal went through, with a simple parting message between the two.

"I wished him good luck," Parsons said.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas now turns its attention to Thursday, September 4, to kick off the 2025 campaign at Lincoln Financial Field.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles

Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer

Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1

Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade

Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News