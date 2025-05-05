Cowboys' Dak Prescott does viral 'hip-whip' warm-up on NASCAR pit road
While the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft class and some undrafted free agents were wrapping up rookie minicamp this weekend, Dak Prescott and some teammates pulled up to Texas Motor Speedway to get a taste of some NASCAR action.
Dak was joined by star tight end Jake Ferguson and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley as they hit up pit road before The Würth 400 in Fort Worth.
While everyone was getting ready for the 267-lap journey around the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval, Prescott decided to get his arm loose and played some catch on pit road.
FOX Sports shared video of the moment where the franchise quarterback had a little fun and showed off a quick glimpse of his viral "hip-whip" warm-up.
Still got it.
While Dak's patchwork denim fit needs a little work, it's nice to see him out there moving around. After all, his 2024 NFL campaign came to an early end after suffering a partial avulsion of his hamstring, which means the tendon partially tore off the bone.
Prescott is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, so let's hope he avoids any setbacks throughout the course of the summer.
If the team is going to have a bounceback year to start the Brian Schottenheimer era, they are going to need a health Dak Prescott under center and leading the offense.
