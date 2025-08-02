Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys UDFA makes major splash in training camp as roster battle heats up

Dallas Cowboys undrafted rookie safety Alijah Clark continues to make plays during training camp.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark warms up with the Syracuse Orange.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark warms up with the Syracuse Orange. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Amid all of the drama surrounding Micah Parsons' trade request, the Dallas Cowboys still have some important decisions to make regarding roster depth as training camp continues.

Among the most notable names looking to secure a spot on the 53-man roster is undrafted free agent safety Alijah Clark, who has continued to turn heads in Oxnard with some impressive plays during live team drills.

A product of both Rutgers and Syracuse, Clark added a few more clips to his training camp highlight reel on Saturday, showing off some ball-hawking traits that has no doubt caught the attention of the coaching staff.

MORE: Micah Parsons no longer wearing Cowboys jersey at training camp after trade request

After forcing a pass breakup against wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, Clark intercepted quarterback Joe Milton III two plays later on a deep pass intended for wideout Traeshon Holden.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark runs the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark runs the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr., who has received some taunts at training camp, was in coverage on Holden but quickly turned around to celebrate after Clark came over to snag the interception.

Forcing turnovers in training camp hardly guarantees anyone a roster spot but it's safe to say that Clark is squarely in the mix.

A Camden, N.J., native, Clark began his college career in his home state with Rutgers. He played just one season with the Scarlet Knights, appearing in seven games while posting six total tackles and an interception.

Clark then transferred to Syracuse in 2022 where he played for the next three seasons with the Orange.

MORE: Jerry Jones' past promises Micah Parsons will be part of Dallas Cowboys' future

In that span, he saw action in 37 games, tallying 183 total tackles (104 solo, 11 for loss), two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, nine pass breakups and one interception.

The preseason will serve as a major measuring stick for Clark, who will likely get his first exhibition reps when Dallas begins its three-game slate against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 9.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark in action for the Syracuse Orange during the 2024 season.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark in action for the Syracuse Orange during the 2024 season. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

