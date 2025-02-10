Cowboys urged to poach underrated wideout from divisional rival in free agency
It was tough watching the Philadelphia Eagles win their second Super Bowl on Sunday but hopefully it will give the Dallas Cowboys the motivation they need to finally make some moves this offseason.
Dallas has already overhauled their coaching staff by naming Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach. They’ve also given him an impressive collection of assistants.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
Soon, their attention will turn to the roster which is where Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is already looking toward.
He identifies the five most important moves to make so Schottenheimer can have success. He starts with the ground game but quickly moves to wide receivers.
He accurately says they need a new No. 2 wideout and after discussing Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper, he settles on Darius Slayton of the New York Giants.
Slayton doesn’t have the star power some of the other names posses but Gagnon believes he could be in the Cowboys’ price range. More importantly, he says he could see an uptick in production by leaving New York, much like Saquon Barkley did.
An underrated receiver who averages 15 yards per reception for his career, Slayton could be a steal for the Cowboys as they look for a complement to CeeDee Lamb.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys