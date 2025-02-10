Cowboys to hire respected offensive mind to Brian Schottenheimer's Staff
The Dallas Cowboys continue to add an impressive list of names to Brian Schottenheimer's new coaching staff.
And on Monday, they did it twice.
MORE: Cowboys reunite with assistant coach on Brian Schottenheimer's staff
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are 'working to hire' former Browns and Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to their new coaching staff. It is unclear exactly what role Dorsey will be taking at this time.
If and when this move is completed, it will be the second position the Cowboys have filled within a matter of hours, following the hiring of assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk on Monday morning.
Dorsey, who is perhaps most famous for his role as the quarterback of the 2001 BCS National Championship=winning Miami Hurricanes, began his coaching career in 2011 as a high school quarterbacks coach for Lakewood Ranch in Florida.
He was then hired as a scout by the Carolina Panthers that same year, before eventually becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2013. He held that position until his firing after the 2017 season. After a brief college stint, Dorsey was named the quarterback coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2019, eventually being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
In Dorsey's first season with Buffalo, the Bills ranked second in the NFL in both total offense and scoring, averaging 397.6 yards and 28.4 per game. However, the Bills fired Dorsey in 2023 in the middle of the season after a 5-5 start.
In 2024, Dorsey again landed on his feet, becoming the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, but was fired after just one season. The Browns offense ranked last in the NFL in scoring and 28th in total offense averaging 15.2 points and 300.8 yards per game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys