All-Pro defensive back returns to Cowboys practice on Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' three-game winning streak has been a team effort, but it wouldn't have been possible if not for their improved play on defense.

Their improvement on defense began when Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson made their debut with Dallas in Week 11. That same game, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, DeMarvion Overshown, and Shavon Revel Jr. all returned from injury as well.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has dialed up much better schemes with this group of players at his disposal, and he could be getting an All-Pro defensive back in the mix as well. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, cornerback Trevon Diggs will practice on Sunday, opening his 21-day practice window as he returns from the IR.

Brian Schottenheimer says #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs will indeed practice today, opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/n7JiG4ILEb — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 30, 2025

Diggs, who has been sidelined since Week 6, was dealing with a concussion following a mysterious injury at his house. There were also lingering issues with his knee, and the team wanted him to get back to 100 percent before playing him again.

What will Trevon Diggs bring to Cowboys' defense?

Jerry Jones said recently that Diggs should be back in Week 14 when the Cowboys travel to play the Detroit Lions. That would be an ideal game for him to return, given how talented the Detroit offense is.

The question, however, is what Diggs will bring to the table. He's clearly one of the most talented players on this defense, but he was struggling while on the field earlier this season.

That said, Schottenheimer doesn't seem too worried about the way Diggs will fit in. While speaking with reporters, the first-year head coach said Diggs is a "shutdown corner" when playing to his full potential.

If healthy, and motivated, the Cowboys' defense could be getting a huge spark with Diggs returning.

