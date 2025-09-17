Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: 3 keys to victory in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys got their first win of the season over the New York Giants this past Sunday. In Week 3, the Cowboys will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.
It's a pivotal game for both teams. The Cowboys will be looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Bears are still looking for their first win.
So, how can the Cowboys grab their second win of the season? That's easy; they can do it with these three keys to victory.
Dak Attack
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made the Bears' secondary look like Swiss cheese as he threw five touchdowns in the Lions' Week 2 win over the Bears.
The Cowboys can do the same thing behind the arm of Dak Prescott, and should.
Let Javonte Cook
People, the Bears are a mess, and the Cowboys have to capitalize. The Bears are giving up an average of 148.5 yards per game on the ground. Wouldn't it be nice to see Jaydon Blue help Javonte Williams carve up this defense?
Pressure
While the Bears' defense has looked abysmal, the Cowboys' secondary looked just as bad on Sunday in the game against the Giants.
That is why Matt Eberflus will need to dial up the pressure against his former team in a game we all know he really wants to prove a point in.
