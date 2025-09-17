Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: 3 keys to victory in Week 3

Cowboys Country

The three keys to victory for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg lifts up kicker Brandon Aubrey after his game-winning field goal
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg lifts up kicker Brandon Aubrey after his game-winning field goal / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win of the season over the New York Giants this past Sunday. In Week 3, the Cowboys will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

It's a pivotal game for both teams. The Cowboys will be looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Bears are still looking for their first win.

So, how can the Cowboys grab their second win of the season? That's easy; they can do it with these three keys to victory.

Dak Attack

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during warmups as wide receiver Jalen Tolbert before a game against the New York Gian
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during warmups as wide receiver Jalen Tolbert before a game against the New York Giants / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made the Bears' secondary look like Swiss cheese as he threw five touchdowns in the Lions' Week 2 win over the Bears.

The Cowboys can do the same thing behind the arm of Dak Prescott, and should.

Let Javonte Cook

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

People, the Bears are a mess, and the Cowboys have to capitalize. The Bears are giving up an average of 148.5 yards per game on the ground. Wouldn't it be nice to see Jaydon Blue help Javonte Williams carve up this defense?

MORE: Cowboys hidden gem shocks with unbelievable stat in Week 2 win vs. Giants

Pressure

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams gestures at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams gestures at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Bears' defense has looked abysmal, the Cowboys' secondary looked just as bad on Sunday in the game against the Giants.

That is why Matt Eberflus will need to dial up the pressure against his former team in a game we all know he really wants to prove a point in.

Tyler Reed
