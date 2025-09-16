Cowboys Country

KaVontae Turpin gets positive injury update for Cowboys' Week 3 showdown vs Bears

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro KaVontae Turpin received some positive injury news after being in a neck brace after Week 2, with the door open for him to play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin sits on the bench a kickoff return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin sits on the bench a kickoff return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a thrilling Week 2 win over the division rival New York Giants. Now, the team turns its attention to a road trip in Week 3 to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

One issue the Cowboys will have to monitor throughout the week is the injury status of All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin, who was in the locker room wearing a neck brace following the overtime classic on Sunday evening.

Despite being in the neck brace, Turpin, who is dealing with a trapezius issue, said he "feels good," and that was echoed by head coach Brian Schottenheimer this week.

Schottenheimer revealed that, while Turpin will not take contact this week, all tests were clean and there is a chance he can play on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch for a touchdown against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch for a touchdown against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

That's great news for the Cowboys, who have been getting Turpin more involved in the offense this season with Schottenheimer calling the plays. In Sunday's win, Turpin hauled in four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding 100 yards on kick returns.

Turpin could also get some looks on Sunday, with the Bears secondary suffering a brutal injury that will have the unit testing it's depth.

Hopefully Turpin suffers no setbacks and he will be able to suit up on Sunday afternoon when the two teams kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Tom Brady on the call.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

