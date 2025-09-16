KaVontae Turpin gets positive injury update for Cowboys' Week 3 showdown vs Bears
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a thrilling Week 2 win over the division rival New York Giants. Now, the team turns its attention to a road trip in Week 3 to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
One issue the Cowboys will have to monitor throughout the week is the injury status of All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin, who was in the locker room wearing a neck brace following the overtime classic on Sunday evening.
Despite being in the neck brace, Turpin, who is dealing with a trapezius issue, said he "feels good," and that was echoed by head coach Brian Schottenheimer this week.
MORE: Cowboys' OT thriller embodies Brian Schottenheimer 'culture' in Dallas
Schottenheimer revealed that, while Turpin will not take contact this week, all tests were clean and there is a chance he can play on Sunday afternoon.
That's great news for the Cowboys, who have been getting Turpin more involved in the offense this season with Schottenheimer calling the plays. In Sunday's win, Turpin hauled in four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding 100 yards on kick returns.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets elite grade for Cowboys' cinematic Week 2 win
Turpin could also get some looks on Sunday, with the Bears secondary suffering a brutal injury that will have the unit testing it's depth.
Hopefully Turpin suffers no setbacks and he will be able to suit up on Sunday afternoon when the two teams kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Tom Brady on the call.
