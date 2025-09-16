Former NFL QB says Dak Prescott playing at level ‘no one can match right now’
Throughout the first two games of the season, Dak Prescott has easily been the best player on the Dallas Cowboys roster.
He’s completed 68.6 percent of his attempts for 549 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Those numbers aren’t exactly elite, but they also don’t accurately tell the story of how well he’s playing.
MORE: Jerry Jones teases reinforcements on the way for Cowboys secondary
Prescott had his team in position to win in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but huge drops on the final drive from CeeDee Lamb stalled the comeback attempt. Prescott put up far better numbers in Week 2, but needed to drop 40 points to secure the win thanks to a struggling defense.
His work through two games is a huge reason they’re 1-1, rather than 0-2. And according to former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, Prescott is outplaying everyone else at the position.
”I don’t know if there’s a quarterback in the NFL right now that is playing the position of quarterback better than Dak Prescott is playing,” he said.
Daniel was asked by James Palmer about Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback who won the league MVP last year and is off to another hot start. He didn’t discount Allen, but focused on what Prescott is doing for this Dallas squad.
Daniel said the Cowboys aren’t a good team, especially defensively. That said, he praised Prescott for keeping them treading water.
“The Cowboys aren’t a good team. Team-wise, the defense is struggling, but if you tell me that you’re going to have Dak Prescott playing at the level he’s playing and the way he’s graded out and what I’ve seen on film through two games,” Daniel said.
“Right, Josh Allen, sure, whatever James, thanks for ruining my Thunder. I don’t think offensively anyone would have expected what the Dallas Cowboys have done through two games. Because you go into Philly and almost win that game, right, and you look at just pure what Dak has put on tape this year. It’s looked like two years ago when he was second in the league in MVP voting.”
It’s interesting to hear Daniel say Prescott’s performance was unexpected when we all saw Prescott carve up defenses in 2023. Sure, he struggled in 2024, but the Cowboys were dealing with major changes on the offensive line, had no running game, and a holdout from Lamb led to a slow start for his No. 1 wide receiver.
MORE: 3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Prescott was then injured after eight games and it seems the NFL world forgot how well he can play.
Now healthy, Prescott is benefiting from an improved line, a renewed rushing attack led by Javonte Williams, and a potent aerial attack led by Lamb and George Pickens. That's helped him regain his 2023 form, which should shock no one, even though it apparently has.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc