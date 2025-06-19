New Cowboys LB praises Matt Eberflus 'intensity' in preparation
The Dallas Cowboys made an underrated move during the NFL offseason with the addition of linebacker Jack Sanborn in free agency. Sanborn, who played under new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during his time with the Chicago Bears, brings a familiarity with the system.
Early in his Dallas tenure, Sanborn emerged as a favorite to win the starting middle linebacker role.
Sanborn appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this month to discuss Sanborn and what he brings to the team's defense and preparation for the upcoming season.
The fourth-year linebacker praised Eberflus for his "intensity" and "toughness" that will pay off for the team in the fourth quarter of games.
"The hits, the hustle, the intensity, making plays on the ball and being a smart football player situationally and everything," Sanborn said of Eberflus' approach.
"I will tell you, the practices here are hard... and they make it hard so you can build that hustle and that energy in order to fly around there in the fourth quarter. It's intense, but at the same time, we enjoy our time out there.
"We have fun, and it's all about getting better and making the team better."
Energy continues to be a theme for the Cowboys leading up to the regular season, so it will be interesting to see if Sanborn's comments prove to pay off at the end of games and later in the season.
