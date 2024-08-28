4 players Cowboy should attempt to claim on waivers
All the Dallas Cowboys news this week has centered around wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. After months of slow negotiations, Dallas finally came to terms with their most explosive offensive player on Monday.
That overshadowed their moves on Tuesday as they trimmed their roster to 53 players. They waived several but also sent Peyton Hendershot to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Of course, no roster is "final." The 53-man roster will be a fluid thing for every team and that will be highlighted on Wednesday as teams can put in a claim for anyone on the waiver wire.
The Cowboys like the guys they have but could add more talent by claiming any of these four players.
Samson Nacua, WR
The younger brother of 2023 rookie sensation Puka Nacua, Samson Nacua turned heads this preseason with the New Orleans Saints. In his final game, he ran a missed kick back 106 yards, being pushed out at the three-yard line.
Nacua nearly made it into the end zone but said he got to the 50-yard line and realized "my legs are gone."
The undrafted free agent out of BYU spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 2023. He proved to be a solid return man but that wasn't enough to make it with the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas has a great returner in KaVontae Turpin but more talent is never a bad thing.
Kendall Milton, RB
Royce Freeman is a vested veteran, so the Cowboys are likely bringing him back to the practice squad despite releasing him on Tuesday. Even so, they don't have the most impressive running back stable, which is why scouring the waiver wires would be wise.
One name they should consider is Kendall Milton. An undrafted free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles, Milton is a strong 220 pound back who ran for 790 yards and 14 touchdowns for Georgia in 2023. He split time with Daijun Edwards but impressed throughout his NCAA career with 6.2 yards per attempt.
Michael Woods II, WR
Much like Dallas, the Cleveland Browns boast a lot of talent deep in their receiving corps. This isn't to say they have several guys capable of being No. 1 targets but just as the Cowboys had Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy, and Tyron Billy-Johnson all playing well, the Browns saw players such as Michael Woods II show off his skill throughout the preseason.
In their finale, Woods had two touchdown receptions, one where he caught the ball despite being blanketed by a defender.
Woods isn't a one-year wonder either. A sixth-round pick in 2022, he ran a 4.37 and has decent size at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds. He made the Browns' 53-man roster as a rookie but tore his Achilles in 2023. He looks healthy now and could have a future in the NFL.
Caleb Farley, CB
Injuries were a concern for Caleb Farley when he left Virginia Tech and headed to the NFL in 2021. He also opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, so there were other concerns due to a lack of playing time.
Still, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound corner had enough talent for the Tennessee Titans to feel comfortable using the 22nd pick in the draft to bring him in.
Throughout his first three seasons, he's appeared in just 12 games with two starts. He has 14 tackles and one pass defense. He missed time due to a torn ACL (2021) and back injury (2022, 2023). That;s why the Titans let him go and while it would be risky, the Cowboys could roll the dice on a player with an incredibly high ceiling.
