Dallas Cowboys Week 16 inactive list vs. Tampa Bay: Eric Kendricks to sit out

Eric Kendricks will miss the Dallas Cowboys Week 16 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) reacts after making an interception in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) reacts after making an interception in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs during the early window when the Washington Commanders knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.

They still have their own game to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule for Sunday Night Football. Dallas is just 1-6 at home, so it will be interesting to see if they can come out with some motivation in this one despite being eliminated.

It will be tougher for them with starting linebacker Eric Kendricks being ruled out due to a calf injury. He's the top name on the inactive list, which can be seen in full below.

Dallas Cowboys inactive list

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) bobbles the ball as he runs against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50). / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
  • Deuce Vaughn, RB
  • T.J. Bass, G
  • Jalen Brooks, WR
  • Tyrus Wheat, DE
  • Justin Rogers, DT
  • Eric Kendricks, LB
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98). / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • Cade Otton, TE
  • Antoine Winfield, S
  • K.J. Britt, LB
  • Earnest Brown IV, DL
  • Jose Ramirez, S
  • Royce Newman, OL

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

