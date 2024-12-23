Dallas Cowboys Week 16 inactive list vs. Tampa Bay: Eric Kendricks to sit out
The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs during the early window when the Washington Commanders knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.
They still have their own game to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule for Sunday Night Football. Dallas is just 1-6 at home, so it will be interesting to see if they can come out with some motivation in this one despite being eliminated.
It will be tougher for them with starting linebacker Eric Kendricks being ruled out due to a calf injury. He's the top name on the inactive list, which can be seen in full below.
Dallas Cowboys inactive list
- Deuce Vaughn, RB
- T.J. Bass, G
- Jalen Brooks, WR
- Tyrus Wheat, DE
- Justin Rogers, DT
- Eric Kendricks, LB
- Juanyeh Thomas, S
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive list
- Cade Otton, TE
- Antoine Winfield, S
- K.J. Britt, LB
- Earnest Brown IV, DL
- Jose Ramirez, S
- Royce Newman, OL
