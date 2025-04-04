Cowboys work out recently unretired, controversial o-lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to improve the team leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, even if it means adding a player who hasn't played in almost two years.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are bringing former Washington Commanders offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles in for a workout.
Charles, 25, was a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was viewed as a player who could be taken much sooner if it weren't for his character concerns off of the field.
While with the LSU Tigers in 2019, Charles was suspended for violating team rules for the non-conference schedule. Charles was able to return to the team and start in their National Championship victory against the Clemson Tigers before entering the league.
Charles' suspension certainly tanked his draft stock, but he was able to change his image in his four years in the nation's capital. He emerged into a starter by his fourth season, making 10 starts for the Commanders.
Last year, Charles signed with the Tennessee Titans early in free agency and was even named the team's starting right guard, but he shockingly retired a few weeks into training camp.
Charles came out of retirement last month and the Titans released him, giving him the chance to pursue an opportunity with a new team, and that could be the Cowboys, who are looking for a way to replace Zack Martin, who retired after 11 seasons with America's Team.
