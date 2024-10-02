Raiders reveal Davante Adams trade cost; Cowboys should shoot their shot
The Dallas Cowboys could use a boost at wide receiver, with a lack of experience behind CeeDee Lamb showing on the field. Outside of Lamb, the Cowboys' most consistent targets have been tight end Jake Ferguson and fullback Hunter Luepke.
If the Cowboys could add another threat opposite Lamb, it would open up the passing game in a much-needed way.
One option that is emerging is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
The three-time All-Pro pass catcher is reportedly being shopped by the Raiders, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He writes the team is "growing open" to the possibility of trading Adams and "the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver."
But what would it cost Dallas to potentially make the move?
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders' asking price for Adams is "a package that would include a second-round pick and additional compensation."
The Cowboys and Raiders are no strangers to working out a trade for a star wide receiver.
In October 2019, the Cowboys gave up a first-round pick to acquire Amari Cooper. Now, five years later, could the two teams work out another deal at a lower price?
Adams previously played for Mike McCarthy, who was head coach of the Green Bay Packers when the team drafted him in 2014.
During his time under McCarthy, Adams had one 1,000-yard season and three years with double-digit touchdowns.
Whether a trade for Adams ultimately works out remains to be seen, but if Jerry Jones and company don't make a call they are doing themselves and Dak Prescott a disservice.
All-in, right?
