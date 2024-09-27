DeMarcus Lawrence injury update: Cowboys DE to miss multiple weeks
The Dallas Cowboys could be without their their starting pass rushers until after the team's Week 7 bye week after Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence suffered injuries in the team's Week 4 win over the division rival New York Giants.
Both players have said they feel good despite the injuries, but the official diagnoses tell a different story.
After undergoing an MRI, it was confirmed that Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain. Lawrence, meanwhile, is expected to miss multiple weeks with the foot injury he suffered on Thursday night, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
MORE: Jerry Jones 'tickled to death' by Cowboys defensive performance
" Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the foot injury he suffered Thursday night, per sources," Pelissero wrote on X.
"With Micah Parsons dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Dallas now likely will be without two of its top defenders until after the Week 7 bye."
It's a much different story than what Jerry Jones told the media on Thursday morning. The Cowboy owner indicated both players would be fine and avoided serious injuries.
Hopefully the two defensive starters can return sooner rather than later, because the last thing the Cowboys defense can afford is a return to the putrid performances from Week 2 and Week 3.
At least DaRon Bland is closing in on a return?
