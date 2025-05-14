Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown hints at Thanksgiving return vs Chiefs
Rising Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will not be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL regular season after a devastating knee injury prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.
However, it looks like we may have an idea of when he will return to the field.
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024. It has previously been reported that he is targeting a November return.
Well, after it was announced that the Cowboys will host the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Overshown sent out a message on social media saying he will be ready to go. He wrote, "Oh yeah I'm active in this."
That is something we would all be thankful for.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
On top of his excitement to return from injury, Overshown will be regaining his superpowers after making Cowboys history this offseason.
Overshown, who wore No. 13 during his breakout season, will be wearing jersey No. 0, which is what he wore at Texas when he earned the "Agent Zero" moniker, to become the first player in team history to rock that jersey.
It's going to be a fun season for the Dallas defense, and even better when Agent 0 returns.
