Cowboys Country

Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown hints at Thanksgiving return vs Chiefs

Rising Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown is excited for the team's Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, and hinted he will be on the field.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rising Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will not be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL regular season after a devastating knee injury prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.

However, it looks like we may have an idea of when he will return to the field.

Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024. It has previously been reported that he is targeting a November return.

MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?

Well, after it was announced that the Cowboys will host the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Overshown sent out a message on social media saying he will be ready to go. He wrote, "Oh yeah I'm active in this."

Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown Thanksgiving injury update return
DeMarvion Overshown / Instagram

That is something we would all be thankful for.

Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.

On top of his excitement to return from injury, Overshown will be regaining his superpowers after making Cowboys history this offseason.

Overshown, who wore No. 13 during his breakout season, will be wearing jersey No. 0, which is what he wore at Texas when he earned the "Agent Zero" moniker, to become the first player in team history to rock that jersey.

It's going to be a fun season for the Dallas defense, and even better when Agent 0 returns.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother

'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'

Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News