Marist Liufau shares DeMarvion Overshown's reaction after knee surgery
DeMarvion Overshown was a breakout star for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024-25 NFL season, but a devastating knee injury ended his campaign early for a second consecutive year.
Overshown's injury opened the door for rookie Marist Liufau to get more playing and Liufau is already making the most of the opportunity.
The two linebackers formed a strong bond leading up to the season, and Liufau has stated he wants to make Overshown proud while he is recovering. Overshown responded by saying Liufau is doing just that, and the two have been keeping in close contact.
This week, Overshown went under the knife, and his fellow linebacker provided an update on how Overshown is reacting after the surgery.
Cowboys Nation, it's good news.
"He's doing well and he's in good spirits," the rookie said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. Liufau said he has been texting Overshown and checking in on him.
It's great to see Overshown is doing well, and great to see the strong bond between the young linebackers continue.
When they are both healthy and on the field together, they could create nightmares for opposing offenses.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown. It's going to be exciting to see Overshown return to full strength and get back on the field for the Cowboys defense.
