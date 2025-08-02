Jerry Jones uses media to take another petty jab at Micah Parsons
Jerry Jones loves taking credit, but he's never been one to take blame. Anyone who has followed the Dallas Cowboys under his ownership can attest to this, and he proved it once again on Saturday.
Jones bungled contract talks with superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who requested a trade on Friday. Parsons felt disrespected by Jones and the way he tried to turn a personal conversation into a contract discussion, then refused to let Parsons' agent get involved.
MORE: Micah Parsons no longer wearing Cowboys jersey at training camp after trade request
Anyone who hoped Jones would finally see the light when called out by Parsons might not want to hold their breath. On Saturday, Jones said that there was no longer an offer on the table. That doesn't mean he's trying to come up with something better, but instead, he says, "Micah took it off the table."
Yes, Jones got annoyed that Parsons wanted his agent involved in negotiations. He's now frustrated that Parsons is using the media to get his point across, which is what Jones usually does.
MORE: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons drama mirrors familiar (and positive) storyline
If there was anything positive in this interview, it would be that Jones said he has no plans to trade Parsons, telling fans not to "lose any sleep over it." While that doesn't guarantee the two sides will get a deal hammered out, it does mean there's still a chance cooler heads will prevail.
It's just going to cost Jones even more money, which is why the current offer coming off the table might not be a negative thing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request