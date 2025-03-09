Did pending Dallas Cowboys free agent shade Mike McCarthy?
Ahead of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys added wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans. Cooks has been a career journeyman but has had success at every stop.
That wasn't the case with Dallas. While he wasn't a liability, he wasn't able to put up the numbers we're accustomed to seeing.
Cooks finished with 657 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with Dallas. In 2024, he missed seven games and had just 259 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to joining the Cowboys, he topped 1,000 yards at least once for every franchise he played for.
That might never happen with Dallas as Cooks is set for free agency. Most predictions have him leaving but he recently told Josina Anderson he's open to returning. He then praised new head coach Brian Schottenheimer while throwing some potential shade at Mike McCarthy.
Cooks claimed the offense was stagnant in 2024 and cited the lack of motion as an issue.
“I don't like to be stagnant out there and teams are getting away from that. Whether I'm out wide and motion in towards the slot, or vice versa, I work well from that. I think Schotty (new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer) has got some flavor and will put his touches on the offense now too." — Cooks on the Dallas offense
Cooks isn't alone in his assessment. McCarthy was criticized often for his lack of disguise on offense. They still had some impressive moments with McCarthy calling plays but the veteran wideout seems to believe they can have consistency with Schottenheimer.
