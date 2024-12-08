Division rival flies plane banner Dallas Cowboys fans dream of
The Dallas Cowboys haven't had a great season but there's some hope at 5-7 and two wins over the past week. The same can't be said for the New York Giants, who suffered a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day and fell to 2-10.
In Week 14, the Giants were back at home, hosting the New Orleans Saints. Their fan base has clearly had enough of the losing and had a message for the owner John Mara.
Before kickoff, a plane flew over MetLife Stadium with a banner asking Mr. Mara to fix the dumpster fire.
It's easy for Cowboys fans to laugh at this and poke fun at the Giants — who have been much worse than Dallas in recent years. At the same time, they understand the frustration that comes with a front office that can't get their act together.
That's been the case this year with Jerry Jones bungling his way through an awful campaign. He's had one decision after another blow up in his face, yet refuses to take accountability. Whether it was bringing Ezekiel Elliott in as the starting running back, or making Mike McCarthy a lame duck coach, Jones hasn't pushed the right button all year.
Jones couldn't even open the roof at his belived AT&T Stadium without it falling apart. Then again, that might be for the best since it would open the door for Dallas fans to fly their own banners.
