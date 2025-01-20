Do the Cowboys have a leading candidate in their head coaching search?
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new head coach. The front office agonizingly decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy.
Now, the search is on, and in typical Cowboys fashion, this coaching search has already been an emotional roller coaster.
MORE: Tony Romo supports former teammate for Cowboys' next head coach
Names like Deion Sanders and Jason Witten have been attached to the position. However, one name may already be standing out above the rest.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is of the belief that former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the leading name in the coaching search.
“There is still an overwhelming feeling that [Kellen] Moore is the leader, and some believe that [Robert] Saleh is closing in following a strong interview on Saturday.”
Moore may be the favorite, but as Harris mentioned, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh may have impressed the Cowboys front office in his interview.
The Cowboys' job was once known as the job in all of the NFL. However, it has been made no secret for the last two decades that coaches who take the position may have to butt heads with owner Jerry Jones on a few occasions.
Will a new head coach have the freedom to control his team? I think we all know the answer to that. However, head coaching jobs in the NFL are rare, and if you're Moore, it would be a simple decision if he is offered the job.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc