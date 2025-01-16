Jason Witten answers question on Cowboys coaching vacancy
The Dallas Cowboys head coach search is officially in full swing, with interviews being lined up and several other names being floated in the mix.
Throughout the week, we have learned that the Cowboys are expected to interview Robert Saleh, one of the top defensive minds in the NFL, and another defensive-minded coach in Leslie Frazier, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Chicago Bears and coach, serving as assistant head coach to Tony Dungy with the Indianapolis Colts.
Outside of the established former head coaches and assistants, a handful of inexperienced candidates have been floated who have no NFL experience, like Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, and Cowboys legend Jason Witten.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Coach Prime has found success with the Buffs in Boulder and helped rebuild their brand, while Witten has become a rockstar head coach at the high school level, leading his team to two consecutive state championships.
But would he make the jump to the NFL and take over his former team? Witten was asked about the reported interest from the Cowboys during a fan event this week, but was coy with his response.
During his playing career, Witten was a four-time All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowler. He retired with 1,228 receptions, 13,046 yards, and 74 touchdowns.
Because he has never coached beyond the high school level. hiring Witten to take over the most valuable franchise in sports would be a major risk -- and Jerry Jones knows that. However, if Witten is willing to get some NFL experience, adding him as an assistant to the future staff would be an intriguing move.
