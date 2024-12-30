Eagles fans roast Jerry Jones during Cowboys' embarrassing loss
Any momentum the Dallas Cowboys had during the final stretch of the 2024-25 NFL regular season came to a screeching halt in Week 17, thanks to a 41-7 shellacking courtesy of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Sunday afternoon wasn't kind to the Cowboys or team owner Jerry Jones, and the ruthless Eagles faithful let everyone know it.
Prior to the game, Philly fans were trolling Jerry, and it continued throughout the beatdown at Lincolkn Financial Field.
In a video that went viral on social media, fans could be seen chanting in the direction on Jerry Jones' suite. As you may expect, they weren't exchanging pleasantries.
That has to be a tough pill to swallow for Jerry.
If there is any silver lining for the 'Boys, it is the fact that the loss to Philadelphia improves their draft position. As an added bonus, the New York Giants secured a win that knocked them out of control of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could end up missing out on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
Dallas will take the small victories where they can get them.
