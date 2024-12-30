Cowboys Country

Eagles fans roast Jerry Jones during Cowboys' embarrassing loss

Week 17 wasn't kind to the Dallas Cowboys or Jerry Jones, and the Philadelphia Eagles fans let the owner know it.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Any momentum the Dallas Cowboys had during the final stretch of the 2024-25 NFL regular season came to a screeching halt in Week 17, thanks to a 41-7 shellacking courtesy of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday afternoon wasn't kind to the Cowboys or team owner Jerry Jones, and the ruthless Eagles faithful let everyone know it.

Prior to the game, Philly fans were trolling Jerry, and it continued throughout the beatdown at Lincolkn Financial Field.

MORE: Philadelphia Eagles fan trolls Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before game

In a video that went viral on social media, fans could be seen chanting in the direction on Jerry Jones' suite. As you may expect, they weren't exchanging pleasantries.

That has to be a tough pill to swallow for Jerry.

If there is any silver lining for the 'Boys, it is the fact that the loss to Philadelphia improves their draft position. As an added bonus, the New York Giants secured a win that knocked them out of control of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could end up missing out on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Dallas will take the small victories where they can get them.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'

Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor

How Cowboys should approach issues with offensive line in 2025

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News