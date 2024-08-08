Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith believes Dak Prescott isn't being set up for success
The Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb contract saga has dominated headlines throughout the offseason and into training camp.
Lamb remains away from the team with the start of the preseason right around the corner, and many are hoping the team and star wide receiver can quickly resolve their differences.
Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith undertsands what it's like to be part of a winning team and to keep star players happy, and he recently spoke about the importance of getting Lamb back on the field.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb has racked up an enormous fine during camp holdout
Smith believes Lamb is crucial to Dak Prescott's success, and without Lamb under contract the team isn't putting Prescott in the best position to find that.
“With CeeDee and the Dallas Cowboys today... let’s make this very clear. He is a very, very valuable asset to the Dallas Cowboys. He is a very, very valuable asset to Dak Prescott. Without him on the football field, they’re putting all of the pressure on Dak Prescott now," Smith told RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys. "And that is unacceptable.
"Because every quarterback of his caliber should have quality people to throw the ball to. Not no Plan B or no Plan C or no Plan D guy. He should be in a position, as your franchise quarterback, he should be in a position to be successful. And right now you putting him behind the eight ball. And that is not right. And that’s how I see it.”
MORE: FOX Sports' Erin Andrews shares thoughts on Cowboys, CeeDee drama
Smith is 100 percent correct.
Lamb is crucial to not only the success of Prescott, but the success of the Cowboys offense as a whole. Lamb's presence opens up opportunities for everyone who is lining up on the field.
After all, Prescott put together a career year and finished as runner-up in the NFL MVP race, setting him up to eventually become the highest-paid quarterback in league history.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Let's hope the two sides come to an agreement sooner rather than later so the Cowboys offense can start clicking on all cylinders.
