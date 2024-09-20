Eric Kendricks' refreshing leadership is exactly what the Cowboys need
Even though the Dallas Cowboys weren't very active in free agency, but they still deserve a lot of credit for stealing Eric Kendricks from the San Francisco 49ers.
Not long after it was announced that Kendricks would be signing with the Niners, another report came out saying he had a change of heart and would head to Dallas. His relationship with Mike Zimmer played a huge part in that and through two weeks, he's proven to be a great addition.
Kendricks has 17 tackles, two sacks, and an interception but his leadership has been even more impactful. His experience working with Zimmer has given the younger linebackers a trusted mentor and now with a tough opponent coming to town in Week 3, he's again showing off his leadership.
Following a terrible loss in Week 2, Kendricks is preaching positivity by telling the young linebackers on the roster that they should be thrilled about the opportunity to prove themselves against a contending team in the Baltimore Ravens.
One of those young linebackers is DeMarvion Overshown, who was a star in the Week 1 victory over Cleveland.
Against New Orleans, Overshown was inexcusably absent from the game plan, receiving just 17 snaps.
Jerry Jones made it sound as though that won't be the case in Week 3, which would be helpful against a team as explosive as Baltimore.
It won't be easy to corral the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, but having the linebackers perform at the top of their game would be a huge help. Kendricks understands this and is doing his part to get the others on his page.
