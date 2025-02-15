Cowboy Roundup: Blockbuster Micah Parsons trade options, How to copy the Eagles
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We have made it to another weekend. While things pick up next week as NFL teams are allowed to begin applying franchise or transition tags to pending free agents, this weekend is one of relaxation.
It's NBA All-Star Weekend which kicked off Friday night with the Celebrity All-Star Game.
MORE: Micah Parsons reacts to troll after comment on Luka Doncic trade
That brought back memories of 2024 when Micah Parsons went off to win the Celebrity All-Star Game MVP after dropping 37 points to lead Team Shannon Sharpe to a 100-91 win over Team Stephen A. Smith.
Let's hope Parsons puts together a strong season and can stay healthy for all of the 2025 season to bring home a Defensive Player of the Year Award, which was his goal entering 2024 before injuries temporarily sidelined him.
While we dream of a DPOY season for Parsons and the Cowboys rebounding from a disappointing 7-10 season, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves.
Cowboys should copy the Eagles
Do you see those smiles? That is a fan base who got to celebrate a Super Bowl win, which is something Cowboys Nation has been missing for nearly three decades. With the Cowboys hoping to turn things around, Blogging the Boys takes a look at some ways Dallas can copy from the Eagles to take a step in the right direction.
Blockbuster Micah Parsons trade options
If the Cowboys do decide to make the unthinkable decision to trade Micah Parsons, InsideTheStar.com takes a look at three blockbuster trade options the team could have.
Cowboys Quick Hits
7 running backs Cowboys should monitor at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine... 3 pass rushers Cowboys should consider at No. 12 in 2025 NFL Draft... Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced... Cowboys trolled by PA Gov. Josh Shapiro during Eagles Super Bowl parade... Dallas Cowboys Valentine's Day cards are a mix of clever and cringe... Cowboys star free agent sends clear message heading into free agency... Former Cowboys assistant joins Kellen Moore in New Orleans... What is the trade value of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick?