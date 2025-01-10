Former Cowboys star arrested on multiple charges, posts wild mugshot
A former Dallas Cowboys star has been arrested in South Carolina on multiple charges.
According to a report from Fox 4 News, former Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn was arrested on Friday morning and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless driving.
Police responded to calls of a crash involving a red truck with the driver reportedly attempting to leave the scene shortly after 2 a.m.
The 34-year-old Quinn was reportedly found in the passenger seat of a white Dodge Charger that had its reverse lights on. The driver of the vehicle told police Quinn had called them and asked them to "pick him up."
Quinn had visible marks on his face.
The driver told police she had met Quinn at a gentlemen's club earlier in the night.
When police asked for identification, Quinn responded with slurred speech and said, "Where is my wallet?" The wallet was in his hand before he dropped it in his lap.
From the report: "Officers asked Quinn to get out of the Challenger, but Quinn resisted by holding the door to the car, the report states. Police removed Quinn from the vehicle, and he was "escorted to the ground" by officers because he was trying to pull away from them."
Quinn's truck had reportedly struck another vehicle which caused a multi-car incident.
Quinn was previously arrested in August 2023 in South Carolina and charged with seven counts, including assault and battery, and hit and run.
In Quinn's lone season with the Cowboys, he recorded 11.5 sacks and 34 tackles in 14 games during the 2019 season. He was drafted in the first- round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.
After his season with the Cowboys, Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Chicago Bears. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, where he made a Super Bowl appearance.
Throughout his career, Quinn was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
