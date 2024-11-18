Former Cowboys star breaks silence on Paul-Tyson arrest with video
On Friday night, AT&T Stadium was home to Netflix's record-setting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event. Following the event, former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on several charges.
Pacman was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest ,and assault on a police officer.
After his arrest, Pacman's representation, said he "adamantly denies the allegations" and looked forward to sharing his side of the story.
That time has come.
Over the weekend, Pacman took to his Instagram account to share a video of a verbal altercation that took place before his arrest in the early hours of the morning on Saturday.
He captioned the video, "We must talk about this!" and hinted that he would further discuss the matter on his podcast, The Pacman Jones Show.
In the video, a woman shouts out a racial slur while Pacman and his crew are walking by. He appears to believe the woman was shouting at him, though it is unclear. Eventually, Pacman confronts the woman in the hotel lobby.
A man steps in and Pacman claims he used a slur again before punches were faked and very slight contact was made.
The parties were eventually separated, but Jones was ultimately arrested.
During his 13-year NFL career, Pacman played for the Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos, but his career was overshadowed by off-field issues.
