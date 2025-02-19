New Cowboys assistant wants players to take 'lungs on fire' approach
The Dallas Cowboys were criticized for the selection of Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach. It seems he won over some of the doubters with a strong introductory presser followed by a collection of intriguing staff hires .
Schottenheimer brought in Matt Eberflus to coach the defense and Klayton Adams as his offensive coordinator. Those moves were met with praise but Dallas is also exciting the fan base after hiring several assistant coaches who know how to win a press conference.
MORE: Cowboys OC Klayton Adams to bring aggressive philosophy to Dallas
Defensive backs coach David Overstreet II had fans ready to watch the secondary return to form after an inspiring quote about creating turnovers. He’s since been joined by defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton who made it clear that he won’t put up with a lack of effort.
Whitecotton laid out his expectations saying “sprint to the ball every time until your lungs are on fire, go back and do it again.”
The quote was shared by Patrik Walker, who points out that Whitecotton worked under Robert Saleh. The two were together for four seasons with the New York Jets and while they never lived up to expectations, they always had a strong defensive line — and Saleh is still a well-respected defensive coach.
Dallas has decisions to make on their D-line, with Osa Odighizuwa’s contract looming largest. We don’t know yet how it will all unfold but we know that no matter suits up for them in 2025, they’re going to be coached hard.
