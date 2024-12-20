Ezekiel Elliot's 2024 season shouldn't be how Cowboys fans remember him
The Dallas Cowboys had the idea of fixing their running game through free agency in the last offseason. One name that was brought back to Dallas was Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott was once a crowd favorite with the fanbase, but his 2024 campaign didn't live up to the expectations of even the most pessimistic fan.
Zeke has appeared in 13 games for the franchise this season. The Cowboys back has 70 carries for 223 yards and has found the end zone twice on the ground.
Most thought bringing Elliott back wouldn't be the Flex Seal patch they were hoping for, but still, the memories of Elliott's first stint in Dallas had people wondering, "What if?"
It didn't work out, and Elliott should not be to blame. If anything, the fanbase should only remember Elliott's first stint with the franchise. It was a time when he led the league in rushing yards in two out of the first three years of his career.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro, Elliott was a machine out of the backfield.
The reunion went just as well as a band from the 1980s going out for one last ride. It's hard to say goodbye. But it should never be hard to be thankful for what Elliott did for the franchise.
