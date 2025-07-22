Cowboys Country

'Floating Dak' makes first 2025 appearance at Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys fans always count down the days for a "Floating Dak" appearance, because that's when you know the season is officially underway. In 2025, the wait wasn't long.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially underway in Oxnard, California, and on Tuesday afternoon, fans were treated to the first open practice of the season.

More importantly, the moment that Cowboys Nation has been waiting for finally came.

Enter "Floating Dak."

As Dak Prescott ran onto the field for his 10th NFL training camp in his Jordan 11 cleats, the annual sighting took place as X user Stephen Mac hit the perfectly-timed screenshot to kick off the festivities.

Beautiful.

Now that we have the annual Floating Dak sighting, we can confidently say that "Football is back, baby!"

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 campaign didn't go as well as the Cowboys would have liked, but 2025 is set up prefectly to be a bounce-back year. Not only is Prescott healthy, but the team has a renewed focus on bringing versatility to the offense.

WIth a stronger running game and pre-snap motion, some of the pressure will be taken off of Prescott's shoulders.

Oh, there was also a major splash move to land George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving the Cowboys one of the best one-two combos at receiver with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

If everything falls into place, the Cowboys are in position to surprise a lot of people this year.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer gives a pat on the shoulder to quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp i
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer gives a pat on the shoulder to quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp in Oxnard / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

