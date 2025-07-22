'Floating Dak' makes first 2025 appearance at Cowboys training camp
Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially underway in Oxnard, California, and on Tuesday afternoon, fans were treated to the first open practice of the season.
More importantly, the moment that Cowboys Nation has been waiting for finally came.
Enter "Floating Dak."
As Dak Prescott ran onto the field for his 10th NFL training camp in his Jordan 11 cleats, the annual sighting took place as X user Stephen Mac hit the perfectly-timed screenshot to kick off the festivities.
Beautiful.
Now that we have the annual Floating Dak sighting, we can confidently say that "Football is back, baby!"
The 2024 campaign didn't go as well as the Cowboys would have liked, but 2025 is set up prefectly to be a bounce-back year. Not only is Prescott healthy, but the team has a renewed focus on bringing versatility to the offense.
WIth a stronger running game and pre-snap motion, some of the pressure will be taken off of Prescott's shoulders.
Oh, there was also a major splash move to land George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving the Cowboys one of the best one-two combos at receiver with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.
If everything falls into place, the Cowboys are in position to surprise a lot of people this year.
