Cowboys make shocking error on retro Super Bowl shirt at training camp

The Dallas Cowboys have made a rather egregious error with a t-shirt celebrating their last Super Bowl win.

Matthew Schmidt

Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer holds the Lombardi trophy while talking to NBC sportscaster Greg Gumbel after a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX
Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer holds the Lombardi trophy while talking to NBC sportscaster Greg Gumbel after a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX / The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in 30 years. Heck, they also haven't made it to an NFC Championship Game since then, either.

That's why the Cowboys' 1995-96 Super Bowl campaign is so heavily cherished among Dallas fans, and now, we are at the three-decade anniversary of it.

To commemorate the championship, the Cowboys have released a couple of t-shirts at the start of training camp.

But there is a pretty egregious problem with one of them. See if you can catch it.

Notice the shirt on the left. Jimmy Johnson is pictured in the center...even though he and the Cowboys parted ways two years earlier. The correct coach is Barry Switzer, who took over for Johnson in '94 and then led Dallas to a title the following year.

Johnson famously had a rough relationship with owner Jerry Jones, this even though he led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl championships during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 campaigns. Who could forget Jones saying that any coach could have led Dallas to a title?

Jimmy Johnson.
Former Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin, Jimmy Johnson, and Emmitt Smith react during the Ring of Honor ceremony / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Well, apparently, the Cowboys themselves may have forgotten based on the t-shirt.

Heck, if anyone should be angriest, it's Switzer, who was robbed of wardrobe immortality here (I mean, Dallas can just fix the mistake it made by releasing a correct t-shirt though, right?).

It hasn't exactly been a fun couple of days for Cowboys fans, who now see their best player in Micah Parsons at war with the front office and now have to deal with the fact that their beloved franchise apparently doesn't even know anything about its own history.

On the bright side, Dallas did open training camp on Tuesday, so it's time for Cowboys fans to start looking forward to what is hopefully a much more successful campaign than last year.

They should probably fix the shirt, though.

Barry Switzer with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and wife Gene Jones look on as head coach Barry Switzer talks on the phone after Super Bowl XXX / The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

