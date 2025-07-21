Dak Prescott shares emotional offseason recap before Cowboys camp
The Dallas Cowboys touched down in Oxnard, California, over the weekend ahead of the start of this week's training camp. The deadline for players to report is today, while practice will kick off on Tuesday, July 22.
While players wait to hit the field in full pads, star quarterback Dak Prescott took some time to reminisce about the NFL offseason.
Dak had an eventful and shared a series of photos on social media to recap all of his adventures.
From intense workouts to vacations with his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, from golf outings to good old family time with his daughters, Dak was soaking it all in before it was time to head out west and prepare for the grueling season ahead.
“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a Great Off-season," Prescott wrote on the 'Gram. "It’s only UP from here!”
It is hard to believe, but Prescott is entering his 10th season with the team.
While last season did not go as planned after suffering a season-ending partial tendon avulsion in his hamstring, meaning the muscle pulled partway off the bone, he underwent surgery to repair the injury.
Now, after a full offseason to recover, Prescott says he is 100 percent and ready to hit the ground running in Oxnard. It's going to be great to have him back.
