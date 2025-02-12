Micah Parsons wants to create cinematic masterpiece with Myles Garrett
Micah Parsons has been adamant about getting Myles Garrett to join the Dallas Cowboys.
The No. 1 overall pick from Texas A&M once asked his hometown team to trade up for him but that didn't happen. Instead, Garrett went to the Cleveland Browns where he racked up 102.5 sacks in eight seasons.
With his 30th birthday approaching in December, Garrett is ready for a change of scenery. Knowing his time is limited, he wants to go somewhere he can compete for a title and asked Cleveland for a trade.
Parsons has used social media to recruit Garrett, even saying he would take less money on his upcoming deal to make the pairing work. He's now revisiting the topic after watching the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.
This time, Parsons got creative as he shared an Iron Man GIF while asking the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year to help him stop "Thanos and friends."
As exciting as it would be to see the two superstar pass rushers together, it's hard to imagine the Jones family parting with the draft capital to bring in Garrett. It's even more difficult to picture them paying Garrett — who will want a new deal — and extending Parsons.
Dallas would push themselves into contender status with such a move but sadly, these Avengers won't be assembling.
