Former Cowboys star calls for major changes following ugly loss on MNF
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season continues to spiral out of control following a 34-10 loss during Monday night’s Week 11 contest against the Houston Texans that dropped Dallas to a disappointing 3-7 record.
Former Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant didn't hold back. With Dallas on the brink of its first losing season in four years, Bryant took to Twitter to express his frustration and call for drastic changes and his consideration for head coach with Mike McCarthy's seat heating up.
"I'm the @dallascowboys to the heart. If I'm the Cowboys, I'd fire everyone after this season. There's young, hungry talent in the upcoming draft. Also, I'd consider @DeionSanders as the next head coach," Bryant tweeted.
Bryant's comments highlight the increasing dissatisfaction among fans and analysts. The Cowboys, previously a consistent playoff contender, have struggled this season, currently sitting at 3-7 and now 0-5 at home in 2024.
As the team struggles continue on the field, questions about the future of the franchise continue to emerge.
Bryant is not the only former Cowboy calling for Coach Prime. Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin hinted his support next to owner Jerry Jones during the Tyson-Paul fight last Friday Night, making it known to fans and media that the play maker is on board with Sanders potentially leading Dallas in the future.
For the time being, Dallas must now prepare for Week 12, where they will visit the Washington Commanders. They aim to spoil the Commanders' plans before facing the New York Giants in their annual Thanksgiving game on a short week.
