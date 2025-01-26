Former Dallas Cowboys assistant wants to trade for Brandon Aubrey
After five seasons as the special teams coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, John Fassel left to take the same role with the Tennessee Titans.
During his time with Dallas, Fassel helped unearth a couple of special teams superstars. He was the one who went to bat for return man KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Both have become two-time Pro Bowlers and are in the conversation for the best at their positions.
Aubrey has become especially important after knocking in 40-of-47 field goals. That’s significant since only five kickers in league history have made at least 40 field goals in a single season.
That’s why Fassel felt a connection to Aubrey, and called him before taking his new job. He also told Aubrey that he wanted to trade for him.
Aubrey said he didn’t know if there was any reality to such a move, but it would be hard to blame Fassel for wanting to bring him along.
In Tennessee, another former Cowboy has handled kicking duties in recent years. Nick Folk has been nearly automatic, making 50-of-52 attempts.
Folk is a free agent and recently turned 40, but gives them a solid option. Once Aubrey’s ready for a new contract, however, this topic could be revisited.
