Jaydon Blue injury: Cowboys standout rookie carted to medical tent

The Dallas Cowboys had an unfortunate injury pop up during training camp on Thursday.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
UPDATE: Dallas Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue returned to the practice field under his own power, but was in street clothes,

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of questions at the running back situation, and they might have more after Thursday.

Veteran Miles Sanders was already out with an injury, and now explosive rookie Jaydon Blue joins him.

Blue took a hard shot during their practice and had to be carted to the medical tent.

Anytime the cart comes out, there’s cause for concern, especially when it comes to a position of need. Thankfully, Blue was able to walk out of the tent under his own power and head to the locker room.

Dallas is expected to start Javonte Williams at running back, but Blue is set for a large role as an explosive change of pace back. A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue possesses home run speed and is skilled as a receiver out of the backfield.

With him out, Dallas will lean more heavily on fellow rookie Phil Mafah and third-year pro Deuce Vaughn. Mafah has been impressive but is a 230-pound back known for being a bruiser. Vaughn will be the one tasked with adding more speed to the offense out of the backfield if Blue misses time.

We will keep you updated on Blue’s status as more information is made available.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

