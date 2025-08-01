Former Dallas Cowboys QB throws first touchdown of the 2025 NFL preseason
It didn't take long for former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Trey Lance to make his impact felt on the NFL preseason and his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers.
To kick off the 2025 preseason, the Chargers faced off against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Hall of Fame Game.
Early in the first quarter, Lance led the Chargers offense down the field on a five play, 28-yard drive that was capped with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly.
The short field was created by the Chargers' special teams unit when Kendall Williamson recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff.
That's the preseason for you.
Now, back to Lance, it will be interesting to see if his third team is a charm after struggling with the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys.
Lance started the season finale for Dallas, throwing for 244 yards and adding 26 on the ground in a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Lance will be replaced in the third quarter quarterback by journeyman college quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who played for the Clemson Tigers, Oregon State Beavers, and Florida State Seminoles.
Veteran signal-caller Taylor Heinecke will be the team's emergency quarterback for the game.
