Skip Bayless has harsh take on Micah Parsons amid Cowboys contract standoff
Once again, the story of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason centers around a contract dispute. And once again, the majority of fans and analysts believe Dallas is the one who needs to blink.
Of course, there's always at least one contrarian who offers a completely different opinion. When it comes to the Micah Parsons saga, that contrarian is Skip Bayless.
The former ESPN and FS1 talking head decided to give his opinion on Parsons' situation through social media. Bayless used all caps to show how serious he was as he stated that Parsons needs to win big games before getting a new deal.
MORE: Cowboys' front office slammed for Micah Parsons saga by ESPN host
Bayless believes the Cowboys need to make him play out his contract in 2025, then tag him for the 2026 season.
Dallas used this strategy when negotiating with Dak Prescott in 2020. Their star quarterback was tagged that season, but then suffered a broken ankle.
This led to a second tag, but Prescott and the Cowboys eventually came to terms on a four-year extension.
This past offseason, Prescott and the front office were again able to agree to a four-year extension, but that one came down to the wire.
The same was true for CeeDee Lamb, who held out throughout the offseason, missing all of training camp.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star tops position in Madden NFL 26 player ratings
Bayless isn't the first pundit to accuse Parsons of stat-padding. Earlier this offseason, Colin Cowherd had a similar take, saying Parsons does most of his damage against poor teams.
Those close to the team, such as Bryan Broaddus, claim the only holdup right now is years, not dollars. So in the end, Bayless isn't likely to get what he wants.
