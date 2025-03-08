Former Dallas Cowboys standout returning to NFL?
One former Dallas Cowboys standout is considering a return to the NFL after a brief retirement.
According to reports from NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, former Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, who announced his retirement in July of 2024 at the age of 28, is eyeing a return to the NFL.
Free agent WR recovering from knee injury identified as Cowboys 'perfect match'
"Veteran WR Michael Gallup, whom the Raiders released from the reserve/retired list today, wants to return to the NFL in 2025, per source," Pelissero said on X. "Gallup had 266 career catches in 86 career games with Dallas before signing with Las Vegas last year. He just turned 29."
Gallup spent the bulk of his career with Dallas, coming into the league as a third round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with the Cowboys. He would go on to spend the next six seasons in Arlington from 2018-2023, catching 266 passes for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns in 86 regular season games, and 19 catches for 286 yards and two scores in five playoff games.
Dallas eventually released Gallup in March of 2024 after injuries plagued his production, resulting in a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallup only spent two months with the Silver and Black before opting to retire. He was officially released from the Raiders reserve/retired on Friday, having never played a snap in Las Vegas.
Now, he has an opportunity to return should he be able to catch on with the right team.
